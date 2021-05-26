Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.750-4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SWM stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.82. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,548. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.83%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

