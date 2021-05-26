Scotia Capital Inc. Has $236,000 Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,072 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 156,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,860 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIRT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

