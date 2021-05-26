Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $341,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,764 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,857 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6,128.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,193,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,209 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

NYSE MPC opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of -36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

