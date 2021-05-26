Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $362,000 in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of The Lion Electric as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in The Lion Electric by 497.2% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,548 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Lion Electric by 16.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $6,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares set a $20.00 target price on shares of The Lion Electric and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lion Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73. The Lion Electric Company has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

