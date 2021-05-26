Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

MED stock opened at $324.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.96. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.89 and a 1 year high of $332.00.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MED. DA Davidson raised their target price on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

