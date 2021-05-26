Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,728,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rollins by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,250 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rollins by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,640,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,174,000 after purchasing an additional 884,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Rollins by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,807,000 after purchasing an additional 844,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROL opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.86.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

