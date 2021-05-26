Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 in the last 90 days. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

NYSE:RCL opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

