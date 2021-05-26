Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $240,000 Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,718,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 273,339 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,537,000 after acquiring an additional 363,692 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,899,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $792,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $306,382.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,915.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,399. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H stock opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average of $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

