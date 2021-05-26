Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $284,000 Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 61,421 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

QQQJ stock opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

