Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,500,000. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter valued at $24,074,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,106,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,861,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF stock opened at $207.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.84. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 1 year low of $87.48 and a 1 year high of $230.01.

