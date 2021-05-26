Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 65.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

IWN opened at $162.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.94. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

