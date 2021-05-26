Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 629.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after buying an additional 2,140,539 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after buying an additional 1,137,253 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after buying an additional 1,124,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 805.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after buying an additional 1,062,315 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GLW opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.30 per share, for a total transaction of $59,977.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $583,210.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,376.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,371,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,356,423 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

