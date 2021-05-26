Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,280 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in eBay by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $56.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.