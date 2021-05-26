SDI Group (LON:SDI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $178.00

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 178 ($2.33) and traded as low as GBX 167 ($2.18). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 180 ($2.35), with a volume of 300,001 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 178 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £177.13 million and a PE ratio of 56.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34.

In related news, insider David Tilston acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($18,029.79). Also, insider Isabel Napper sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total value of £20,000.75 ($26,131.11).

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

