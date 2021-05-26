Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 28.98% and a negative return on equity of 26.95%.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,255,120. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $156.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHIP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

