Sector Gamma AS Has $27.72 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sector Gamma AS reduced its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,578 shares during the period. Incyte comprises approximately 5.1% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS owned about 0.16% of Incyte worth $27,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.45.

INCY stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.21. 38,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,575. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

