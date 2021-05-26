Sector Gamma AS Invests $5.90 Million in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Sector Gamma AS purchased a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,000. BioNTech accounts for about 1.1% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $735,723,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 6,163.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,499,000 after acquiring an additional 657,872 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,291,000 after acquiring an additional 502,599 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,379,000 after acquiring an additional 377,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 259.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,148,000 after acquiring an additional 348,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.39. The company had a trading volume of 45,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,318. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of -1.60. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $213.15.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 29.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.30.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

