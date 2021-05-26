Sector Gamma AS Invests $5.90 Million in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Sector Gamma AS purchased a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,000. BioNTech accounts for about 1.1% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $735,723,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 6,163.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,499,000 after acquiring an additional 657,872 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,291,000 after acquiring an additional 502,599 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,379,000 after acquiring an additional 377,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 259.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,148,000 after acquiring an additional 348,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.39. The company had a trading volume of 45,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,318. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of -1.60. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $213.15.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.30.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
