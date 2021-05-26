Sector Gamma AS Sells 16,325 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sector Gamma AS lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,325 shares during the period. Biogen makes up about 2.5% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.11. 63,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,326. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.31 and a 200-day moving average of $264.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.39.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

