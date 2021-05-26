Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,580 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $8,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Target by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Target by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Target by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Target stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.45. 58,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.23 and a 12 month high of $228.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.86. The company has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,268 shares of company stock worth $9,040,002 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.