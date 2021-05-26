Securian Asset Management Inc Has $10.10 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $87,715,000. Finally, RWWM Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% in the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.30. The stock had a trading volume of 46,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

