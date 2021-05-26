Securian Asset Management Inc Has $7.34 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 612,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,526,000 after buying an additional 68,847 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 314.4% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 181,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,687,000 after buying an additional 112,596 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.92. 24,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,584. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.04. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.70 and a twelve month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

