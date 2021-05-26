Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 917 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,885,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.33. 29,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,878. The company has a market cap of $94.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.20 and its 200 day moving average is $242.49.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.38.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

