Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.59

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and traded as high as $8.95. Security National Financial shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 36,160 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $168.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.99 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 26.14%.
About Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)
Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.