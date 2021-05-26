Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.59

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and traded as high as $8.95. Security National Financial shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 36,160 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $168.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.99 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 26.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Security National Financial by 67.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 119.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

