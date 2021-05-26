Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.87

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.87 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.70 ($0.13). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 9.80 ($0.13), with a volume of 1,674,869 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £365.34 million and a P/E ratio of -15.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

About Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

