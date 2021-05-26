Seer, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SEER) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 2nd

Seer’s (NASDAQ:SEER) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seer had issued 9,210,527 shares in its IPO on December 4th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,013 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of Seer’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of Seer stock opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.83. Seer has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seer will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

