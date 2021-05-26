Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $1.86

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.86, but opened at $1.92. Senseonics shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 34,621 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SENS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Get Senseonics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $832.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.52.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). Analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $10,502,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,725,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,946,946 shares of company stock worth $22,390,444. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.