Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives $5.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.56.

SRTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.50. 20,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,952. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $57.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

