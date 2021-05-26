Sepio Capital LP Acquires 186 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MORN traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.83. The company had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $139.19 and a one year high of $270.08. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.26 and its 200-day moving average is $230.19.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.86, for a total value of $2,634,885.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,986,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,244,245.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.69, for a total transaction of $810,906.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,004,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,172,109.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,987 shares of company stock valued at $48,672,382 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

