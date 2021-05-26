Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,757 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 23,310 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 337,986 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,289.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,290. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of BEN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

