Sepio Capital LP Purchases New Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 210,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440,671. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

