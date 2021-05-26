Sepio Capital LP Sells 6,513 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

S&P Global stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.59. 15,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $398.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $379.88 and its 200-day moving average is $344.67.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

