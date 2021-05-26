ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives $605.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $605.55.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE NOW traded up $6.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $486.42. 35,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,037. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.18. The firm has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.23, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $352.07 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 140.9% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 250.0% during the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $2,613,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

