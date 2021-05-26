Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report released on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $88.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.60 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.40. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

