Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $109.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $107.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush upgraded Shake Shack from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Shares of SHAK opened at $88.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -82.60 and a beta of 1.73.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,417 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,315,000 after buying an additional 1,058,958 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 39.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,613,000 after acquiring an additional 537,835 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,343,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,247,000 after acquiring an additional 50,437 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

