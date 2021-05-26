Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 36,460 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,460 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.1% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $56,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,827 shares of company stock worth $50,375,810. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL traded up $3.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.77. The company had a trading volume of 276,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,749,319. The company has a market cap of $307.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.02 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.35 and a 200-day moving average of $243.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

