Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,525 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 42,260 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 29,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 145,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 935,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,273,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21. The firm has a market cap of $223.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

