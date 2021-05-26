Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.80. The company had a trading volume of 77,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,968. The company has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.67 and its 200 day moving average is $162.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

