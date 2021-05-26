Shell Asset Management Co. Has $29.62 Million Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 702.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,774 shares during the quarter. Cerner comprises about 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.14% of Cerner worth $29,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.06. 369,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.32. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

