Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 56.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,791 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $14,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after buying an additional 429,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after buying an additional 630,889 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after buying an additional 39,723 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.39. 235,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,232,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

