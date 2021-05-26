Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.40.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $223.43. 175,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,341. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.97. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $161.41 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $148.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.