Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to post $112.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $118.70 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $67.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year sales of $483.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $475.60 million to $487.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $601.40 million, with estimates ranging from $570.80 million to $650.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOUR. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $10,939,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,821,129 shares of company stock valued at $350,064,544 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 41.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,594,000 after buying an additional 773,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 53.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after buying an additional 814,160 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,687,000 after buying an additional 69,466 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 7.5% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,655,000 after buying an additional 106,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 41.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,904,000 after buying an additional 416,278 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day moving average is $79.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.14.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.