Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.850-0.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.16 billion-$10.16 billion.

OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $79.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.41 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shiseido from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shiseido has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

