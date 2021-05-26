Short Interest in Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Expands By 6,300.0%

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 6,300.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Clarus Securities boosted their price target on Dominion Lending Centres from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRLGF remained flat at $$3.36 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. Dominion Lending Centres has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.36.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

