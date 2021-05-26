Short Interest in Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Expands By 6,300.0%

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 6,300.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Clarus Securities boosted their price target on Dominion Lending Centres from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRLGF remained flat at $$3.36 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. Dominion Lending Centres has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.36.

About Dominion Lending Centres

Dominion Lending Centres Inc operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

