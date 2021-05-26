Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Expands By 950.0%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.
DPZUF stock remained flat at $$81.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.61. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $85.09.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
Read More: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.