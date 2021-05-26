Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Expands By 950.0%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

DPZUF stock remained flat at $$81.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.61. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

