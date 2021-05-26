Short Interest in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Decreases By 98.6%

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the April 29th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FTLB traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $21.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 16.58% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

