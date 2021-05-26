Short Interest in GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Drops By 95.9%

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the April 29th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GGTTF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. 492,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,642. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. GTEC has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.87.
GTEC Company Profile
