Short Interest in GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Drops By 95.9%

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the April 29th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GGTTF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. 492,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,642. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. GTEC has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.87.

GTEC Holdings Ltd., doing business as GTEC Cannabis Co, cultivates, markets, and distributes cannabis products in Canada. The company brand portfolio includes BLK MKT, Tenzo, Pristine, GreenTec, Cognoscente, and Treehugger. It sells its products through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as through its GreenTec medical website and various licensed partners.

