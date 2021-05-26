Short Interest in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Grows By 4,591.3%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,022,700 shares, an increase of 4,591.3% from the April 29th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 511.4 days.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $$67.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $68.33.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile
