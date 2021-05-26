Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Expands By 1,977.1%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, an increase of 1,977.1% from the April 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JRONY shares. HSBC raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.85. 1,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,997. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.5013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

