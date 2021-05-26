Short Interest in Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Expands By 1,150.0%

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGGY remained flat at $$13.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. Meggitt has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

