Short Interest in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Expands By 750.0%

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the April 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of MXE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Get Mexico Equity & Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 28,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 59.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 315.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.